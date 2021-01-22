Emerald’s first-quarter showing against Union County was the most dominant coach John-Mark Scruggs has seen his team look all season.
The early separation turned out to be all the cushion the Vikings needed for their second consecutive win. Emerald created a 28-7 lead and made three 3-pointers in the opening quarter as it rode the strong start to a 65-60 win Friday night.
“That was as good of basketball that we can play in a quarter,” Scruggs said. “I saw a team that played together, made shots and played smart. I don’t know if it’s possible to play much better than that, to be honest with you. That’s preparation paying off.”
Emerald senior guard Shep Forrester led the way with a game-high 22 points. Sophomore KJ Morton was a consistent inside presence, scoring 17 points and grabbing key offensive rebounds.
Morton has taken on a larger role in the offense in recent games.
“He’s starting to understand his body a little bit,” Scruggs said of Morton. “He’s continued to get stronger in the weight room and he’s starting to learn how to benefit off of our guards’ dribble penetration. He’s a hard worker and I’ve been very happy with him.”
Emerald withstood Union County’s comeback effort in the second half with timely shots and free throws down the stretch. The Yellow Jackets stormed back late and cut the double-digit deficit to three points in the final minute, but the Vikings used another run to close out the game.
“It’s just kids still trying to grow up when playing with a lead,” Scruggs said. “They’re trying to understand how to do it together. We took some chances we shouldn’t have taken, but I think they were able to figure things out. We’ve got to get to a point where we can rely on our defense to close things out.”
With the win, Emerald kept itself in the playoff hunt in Region 3-3A. The Vikings improved to 3-2 in the region and are tied with Chapman for the second playoff spot.
“Everything we want is in front of us,” Scruggs said. “That’s all we can ask for, having an opportunity to have the person you need to beat right in front of you. We’ve just got to consistently play well every night and take it one game at a time. If we can get another two region wins on the road and take care of our home court, I think that gives us a chance in the end.”
GAME SUMMARY
Union County 7 17 17 19 — 60
Emerald 28 10 8 19 — 65
Scoring — UC: KJ McCluney 21, JaBryson Hunter 18, Shy Smith 8, Keishawn Gibson 7, Qaua Kershaw 4, Kevon Hughes 2. E: Shep Forrester 22, KJ Morton 17, Zacoyeis Elmore 12, Pharell Long 11, Robby Harrison 3.
Records: Union County 3-8 overall, 1-3 Region 3-3A; Emerald 8-7 overall, 3-2 Region 3-3A