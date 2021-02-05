Trailing by 10 points with almost two minutes remaining, Emerald’s chances of pulling out a win against Clinton on Senior Night seemed bleak.
“There seemed to be a little bit of panic because we’ve been in this situation before, but we hadn’t been on the other side of it yet this season,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “We talked about committing those last two, three minutes to defending better and turning them over, and we did.”
The Vikings picked up their defensive intensity and used a 12-2 run down the stretch to force overtime. Nate Parks drained a game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Emerald ultimately pulled away Friday for a 68-64 in overtime with aggressive drives to the basket that led to several made free throws.
“We were able to take the momentum into overtime, and I know as a coach how deflating that was (for Clinton),” Scruggs said. “If we could score the first bucket in overtime, I thought we would be OK. We got that four, five-point lead and we just tried to pressure them with some bad shots.”
After taking a 27-21 lead into halftime, Emerald trailed for most of the second half after a strong shooting display from Clinton’s Wil Stewart, who made seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 29 points.
Stewart, guarded by Emerald’s Pharell Long down the stretch, was limited to just three points in the fourth quarter and overtime combined.
“Pharell did a better job on him late,” Scruggs said. “(Stewart) had a tremendous night. I thought he was never going to miss, but I’m proud of the job Pharell did on him in the end.”
With the win, Emerald remained in control of its own destiny for a playoff spot in Region 3-3A. The team will travel Tuesday to face Union County for the regular season finale.
Emerald is aiming to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“We’re in playoff mode,” Scruggs said. “We’ve got to continue to win and hope something good happens for us in the region. We control what we can do. This group has battled the whole year, and I think they want to play well for our seniors. They care about each other and love each other. They want to make sure these seniors can keep playing one more game.”
GAME SUMMARY
Clinton 10 11 21 17 5 — 64
Emerald 13 14 10 22 9 — 68
Scoring — C: Wil Stewart 29, T. Fuller 10, Austin Copeland 8, Kimon Quarles 4, Jadden Copeland 4, Tylon Scurry 3, Justin Copeland 3, Peyton Pitts 2, Wilson Wages 1. E: KJ Morton 17, Shep Forrester 15, Zacoyeis Elmore 15, Pharell Long 11, Nate Parks 10.
Records: Clinton 1-12, 0-9 Region 3-3A; Emerald 11-8 overall, 6-3 Region 3-3A