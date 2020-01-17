Emerald came out of the gate playing some of its best basketball of the season Friday, delivering its hardest blow early in the first half against Woodruff.
The Vikings, however, couldn’t maintain much consistency the rest of the way.
Emerald suffered a 65-59 overtime loss to Woodruff after costly turnovers and cold offensive stretches in the final stages of the game.
The teams went into overtime tied at 55-55. Emerald remained aggressive offensively and drew fouls to get to the free-throw line, but it couldn’t capitalize. The Vikings missed five free throws in the extra period while the Wolverines made six of their seven attempts from the line to pull away.
“We turned it over too many times and just weren’t able to finish at the free-throw line down the stretch,” Emerald coach Mark Sorrow said. “That really hurt us. We kept getting to the line but missed some key ones.”
After falling behind 5-0 in the opening minutes, Emerald went on a dominant, 27-5 run to take control in the first half.
The Vikings led by as many as 19 points but squandered their lopsided advantage in the final three minutes of the second quarter. The Wolverines ended the first half on a 9-2 run and cut the deficit to seven points heading into halftime.
“The first quarter and the middle part of the second quarter is as good as we’ve played all year,” Sorrow said. “In the last three minutes of the second quarter, that’s about as bad as we’ve played all year. I appreciated the kids’ effort. They still played extremely hard, and we’ll keep fighting.”
Junior guard Zacoyeis Elmore paced the Vikings’ offense for most of the night, scoring a game-high 26 points.
Elmore carried the load offensively in regulation time, but Sorrow said fatigue likely caught up to his point guard in the extra period. Elmore scored just 11 points in the final two quarters and overtime.
“He’s handling the ball for us at point guard, and we ask him to do a lot,” Sorrow said. “As the game goes on, that hurts him at the free-throw line sometimes because he’s having to spend so much energy bringing the ball up time after time against pressure.”
Still, Sorrow said he was encouraged by his team’s offensive showing, especially during the 27-5 run. Emerald repeatedly moved the ball and showed patience as it worked to create some of the best scoring opportunities it’s had all season.
“We moved the ball and used our screeners really well,” Sorrow said. “We moved without the ball well, and we finished shots well. That’s something to build on right there. We’ve just got to take care of the ball better and finish at the free-throw line when we get there. Our effort was great. We can build on that.”
GAME SUMMARY
Woodruff 6 16 14 19 10 — 65
Emerald 14 15 14 12 4 — 59
Scoring — E: Zacoyeis Elmore 26, Shep Forrester 17, Ahmad Evans 4, Zack Williamson 4, Kamal Moss 3, Sean Adams 3, Nigel Scott 2.
3-pointers — E: Elmore 4, Forrester 3, Adams 1, Moss 1.
Record: 3-12 overall, 1-2 Region 3-3A
Next: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton at Emerald