Heading into the season without any offers, Emerald senior infielder Chase Prochaska felt some uncertainty about his baseball future. Although he ended up having a shortened senior season, Prochaska now knows he’ll be playing four more years.
Prochaska, one of Emerald’s most productive players during the last four years, signed with Lander’s baseball program.
“I’m just happy I can further my academics and baseball career and not just have it end after high school,” Prochaska said. “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s another four years. Lander feels like home and it’s only five minutes from the house.”
Prochaska was batting .300 with one home run and four stolen bases before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emerald baseball coach Colby Painter, who played at Lander from 2012-15, said Bearcats coach Jason Burke began showing interest in Prochaska in March.
“Chase has always done what our coaches have asked him to do, and his hard work has finally paid off,” Painter said. “The sky’s the limit for him. He just needs to keep working, and I can definitely see him being a Lander guy, a guy who’s hard-nosed and does what the coach tells him to do.”
One of Prochaska’s favorite memories is helping Emerald capture its Region 3-3A title last season. He delivered a walk-off hit in a game against Mid-Carolina, which helped the Vikings get one step closer to the region title.
With Emerald trailing by a run, Prochaska stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and two runners on base. He smacked the ball to center field, which scored the winning run from second base.
Prochaska will join teammate Sean Adams in Lander’s 2021 recruiting class. Braeden Burton, a 2019 Emerald graduate, just finished his freshman season at Lander.
“It’ll be good to have them around because I know how they play and I already know how to play with them,” Prochaska said. “I know their routine, so it makes it way easier and more comfortable to be around them and for us to be behind each other.”