Emerald baseball senior Sean Adams didn’t realize it until after the season was canceled, but he tied state history on the basepaths in one of his final games in a Vikings uniform.
Adams wreaked havoc against Mid-Carolina, stealing nine bases in an 11-8 loss, one of two regular season games Emerald played in the 2020 campaign.
The Vikings were shorthanded after a few starters dealt with injuries and the flu during a preseason tournament at Gilbert High. Emerald started freshmen in place of those starters, and Adams said he wanted to help make their approach simpler at the plate.
“I just wanted to get myself in scoring position so it would be easier for them to score me,” Adams said. “I wanted to help them out a lot, rather than being stranded on the basepaths. When they put the ball in play, it was easier to score.”
Adams became just the third player in the state to swipe nine bags in a game, according to the South Carolina High School League record books. North Myrtle Beach’s Reggie Ford was the first to do it in 1993, followed by Fox Creek’s Cody Willing in 2008.
Emerald baseball coach Colby Painter contacted Adams to send him his stats from the shortened season, and that’s when Adams discovered he achieved the rare feat.
“It’s a great accomplishment to be up there and to have tied that record,” Adams said. “Coach Painter texted me (Thursday) and he was like, ‘We need to figure out what the stolen bases in a single game record is in South Carolina.’ We found out I tied it, and we both thought that was pretty cool.”
It’s also one of the few positives Adams can take away from his senior season, one that abruptly ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Adams, the 2019 Index-Journal Player of the Year, looked forward to building off last season’s success.
Emerald won the Region 3-3A title last season before losing to Camden in the district championship. This year, Adams, a reliable two-way player and powerful pitcher, was expected to lead a young group of Vikings players as they figured to contend for another region title.
“It’s definitely frustrating to have the season canceled and not being able to do anything baseball-wise,” Adams said. “We can’t even go to our high school field to do work on the field. It’s weird.”
Painter, in his second season at the helm, said the canceled season hurts his team’s development as a program.
“We’ve got eighth-graders and ninth-graders we’re trying to develop and get to the varsity level, and it takes away a year,” Painter said. “We’re going to have to hit next offseason really hard. The biggest thing about this is the seniors. All that conditioning and reps in 30-degree weather comes down to like four games and the season is over.
“Honestly, I understand it. I know this was the right thing to do. We don’t want people sick. It’s the right decision, but I hate it for the older guys.”
Along with Adams, Chase Prochaska and Collin Hudgens were the three seniors on Emerald’s team. Prochaska and Adams will be joining Lander’s baseball program next season.
Emerald lost both of its regular season games as it battled through sickness and injuries, but Prochaska felt confident in his team’s ability to make another playoff run this season.
“After we got everything settled out with Mid-Carolina and Union County in the region, I really think we could’ve went pretty far,” Prochaska said. “Once we had everyone back and healthy, we would’ve been at max potential and saw where we went from there.”