After more than four years of serving as an assistant coach at Emerald, Matt McMahon will be leaving at the end of the school year to join Gaffney High’s football staff.
McMahon, who graduated from Emerald in 2012, returned to the school in 2017 to teach math and coach the offensive line for the Vikings.
“Emerald has always been a great place for me and I’ve loved every second of being here,” McMahon said. “Really, I’m just excited to start something new. I’ve been here a long time, and this will be a new opportunity for me to get a change of scenery. We’ll be closer to family in North Carolina. It’s going to be something new.”
McMahon said he’ll have a similar role at Gaffney as an offensive assistant. The Indians went 6-1 and 3-0 in Region 3-5A before a one-point loss to TL Hanna in the first round of the playoffs.
During his time as an assistant for the Vikings, McMahon coached under his father, former Emerald football coach and current athletic director Tim McMahon.
The duo helped Emerald capture a region championship in the 2017 season.
“That was pretty special and I loved every second of working with him,” Matt said. “I was very grateful and thankful for that. That was a big reason why I came back, being able to work with him.”
Matt said one of his favorite memories at Emerald was playing for his father in his senior year. Emerald advanced to the third round of the playoffs in that 2011 season, which was Tim’s third year at the helm.
“Playing in my senior year was a great experience because when we came down here, Emerald wasn’t very successful those past few years,” Matt said. “We built and built those first three years before making the third round of the playoffs. It was harder working for him than it was playing for him, but it was always enjoyable.”