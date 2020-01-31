Emerald junior guard Zacoyeis Elmore battled through cramps and heavy press defense all night long to carry the Vikings to a pivotal region win.
Elmore scored a game-high 30 points in Emerald’s 70-58 win against Newberry Friday night at Emerald High School.
The Vikings’ standout point guard had to leave the game twice in the second half with cramps in his right knee, but he returned each time and helped seal the win for Emerald.
When Emerald’s double-digit lead was cut down to eight points with five minutes remaining, Elmore sparked a 9-0 run that gave the Vikings the final separation they needed.
Elmore made a game-high five 3-pointers and scored 14 of his 30 points in the final two quarters.
“I thought Elmore played really great handling the press and coming back from cramps several times,” Emerald coach Mark Sorrow said. “He played like a warrior tonight.
“People don’t realize how hard it is to bring the ball up the court every possession against constant pressure for 32 minutes. He had to do it a lot tonight, and he did a great job of handling it.”
Emerald kept itself in playoff contention with the win. The Vikings earned their third region victory to move into a tie with Mid-Carolina for fourth place in Region 3-3A. The top four teams in the region will advance to the playoffs.
“It was a big, big win for us,” Sorrow said. “I told the kids that if we wanted a chance at making the playoffs, we needed to get a win here at home tonight. I thought the kids played extremely hard.”
Emerald got off to a fast start and led by as 20 points in the first half. Shep Forrester scored 21 points and the Vikings also got a lift from sophomore center Demarion Rapp, who recently returned from a knee injury he suffered in the offseason.
Rapp scored seven points and provided a consistent interior presence, which Emerald had been missing for most of the season.
“I thought Rapp played big tonight,” Sorrow said. “I’m sure he reached double digits in rebounds, and he altered a lot of shots on defense. It’s been really nice having him back. He gives us another option in the paint.”
With three region games remaining, Emerald will need a strong finish to the regular season to potentially secure a playoff spot. Emerald will face the top two teams in Woodruff and Union County, as well as last-place Clinton.
“Tonight was a must-win scenario for us at home,” Sorrow said. “If we hadn’t taken care of business tonight, it would have made things extremely tough on us. This game doesn’t put us in the playoffs, but this is definitely something to build on.”
GAME SUMMARY
Newberry 15 6 18 19 — 58
Emerald 18 21 18 13 — 70
Scoring — E: Zacoyeis Elmore 30, Shep Forrester 21, Demarion Rapp 7, Ahmad Evans 4, Nigel Scott 4, Sean Adams 4.
3-pointers — E: Elmore 5, Forrester 1, Scott 1.
Record: Emerald 5-14 overall, 3-4 Region 3-3A
Next: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Emerald at Woodruff