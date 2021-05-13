Six area softball teams are set to begin the playoffs starting today, while two baseball teams will hit the road Saturday for their first-round matchups.
The spring sports postseason has made its much-anticipated return after a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ninety Six and Dixie’s softball teams will finally have the chance to defend the state championships they won on the same day in the 2019 season.
Ninety Six will start the first round of the playoffs tonight on the road against Legion Collegiate. The Wildcats will remain on the road in the second round and will face either Gray Collegiate or Landrum.
Dixie, the Region 1-1A champion, will host Lewisville tonight. The Hornets will stay at home and take on either Wagener-Salley or rival Ware Shoals, which made the playoffs with an at-large bid.
Ware Shoals travels to play Region 3-1A champion Wagener-Salley on Saturday.
Abbeville also earned an at-large bid as the third playoff team out of Region 1-2A. The Panthers will be on the road tonight to face region foe Crescent for the third time this year.
Abbeville split the first two games with Crescent during the regular season and comes into the postseason winner of its last six games.
Greenwood earned a share of the Region 2-4A championship but will be on the road Saturday to play Indian Land. The Eagles are guaranteed a home game in the second round and will host Lugoff-Elgin or Easley.
Saluda rounds out the Lakelands’ softball teams to make the playoffs. The Tigers are traveling to face Chesnee tonight and will face Abbeville or Crescent in the second round.
Abbeville and Dixie were the two baseball teams from the area to make the playoffs.
The Panthers will travel Saturday to take on Legion Collegiate.
Abbeville suffered a four-game losing streak down the stretch that put the team out of the race for the Region 1-2A championship, but the Panthers remain one of the deepest teams in the area.
In the second round, Abbeville will stay on the road to face Gray Collegiate or Chesnee.
Dixie earned a spot in the playoffs with an at-large bid. The Hornets are set to face Lewisville on the road and will play Williston-Elko or Whitmire in the second round.