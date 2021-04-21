After a heroic comeback just days before, the home field magic ran out for Emerald as it dropped its first game at home this season, in a 5-0 shutout to Union County.
Despite the score, the Yellowjackets were catapulted by their pitcher Connor Goings who threw a complete game-shutout to give Union County its fourth win in region play.
“We ran into a really good pitcher tonight,” Emerald head coach Colby Painter said. “This is one of those games where you just tip you cap and say ‘great job.’ It’s one of those games where something good had to happen for you, an error, a bloop single, it just didn’t happen for us tonight.”
The Vikings mustered just three hits in the loss, as Jordan Bearden and Chris Smith were the only Emerald players to register a hit.
Despite the lack of hitting, Emerald allowed just one run through the first six innings thanks to a solid start by Smith, who allowed the sole run on seven hits and struck out one in six innings.
“He had a phenomenal game just a hiccup in the [second] inning with a passed ball but you can’t be upset with a kid over one pitch. It was a great outing by him,” Painter said.
In the top of the seventh inning, Bearden relieved Smith, who faced 10 batters in his sole inning of work. Painter said when Bearden came into the game, he consistently threw strikes but the defense didn’t play behind him.
Case and point, the Vikings committed both of their errors in the top of the seventh, one of which a throwing error by Miles Conyers, allowing three runs to score.
“As a player and as a coach, it is frustrating you know you could have made that play,” Painter said. “[Conyers] makes that play 10 times out of 10. He fielded it right and we just need to make that throw. It’s just one of those things man, it happens.”
Emerald will be back in action on Wednesday when the Vikings travel to Due West to take on Dixie. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“You have to give credit to Union,” Painter said. “They played a phenomenal game, played great defense and it was all-around great baseball by them. We held them at almost every inning, but that last inning got us.”