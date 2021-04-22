DUE WEST — One day can make all the difference in baseball.
For as many heartbreaking losses the game has to offer, there is also an equal opportunity for that gratifying win.
For Emerald, it found itself once again in the win column in a 14-5 drubbing of Dixie on Wednesday night. Just 24 hours prior, the Vikings walked off the field after a three-hit loss to Union County. On Wednesday, the mood was completely different as the Vikings walked off the field elated after a 10-hit performance.
“That’s baseball man, you have got to flush it and you have to come out another day thinking ‘new day, new team,’” Emerald head coach Colby Painter said. “[We faced] a new opponent and you basically have to flush everything that happened before and just come out ready to play again.”
Emerald found success being aggressive early in the count against Dixie’s starting pitcher Hunter Satterfield. Emerald would jump out to an early four-run lead on the Hornets because of RBI singles by Jordan Bearden and Sam Crooks.
“I’ve always preached being aggressive earlier in the count,” Painter said. “When you get behind in the count, you play into the pitcher’s hand. When you attack early, you have a better chance pf seeing a good ball especially in high school, where you have an 85% chance of seeing a first pitch fastball.
Despite the early deficit, the Hornets would continue to battle back, trimming the deficit to one in through three innings. However, errors and passed balls proved to be the Achilles heel for Dixie as they would allow Emerald to score six runs in the top of the seventh.
“It’s kind of a mixed bag,” Dixie assistant coach Michael Turner said about his team’s performance against Emerald. “I thought we competed well for four or five innings, our starting pitcher had the best outing of the year and we had some good at-bats here are there. But defensively, we gave a good ballclub too many extra outs.
On Friday, Emerald will travel to Union County in a rematch with the Yellowjackets. As for Dixie, it will travel to Ware Shoals.