While the coronavirus pandemic worsened this summer and fall, Emerald junior Parker Egbert and his family and coaches found ways to continue improving.
Egbert, a member of swim club Team Greenville, took to competing in virtual meets and swam alone in the pool for months. The high school season went ahead, too, with some major adjustments.
Egbert, in his second full season competing with Emerald, finished second in the 200-yard freestyle, third in the 100-yard backstroke and helped the Vikings’ relay teams earn fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay and sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
He set three Emerald school records with a 50.80 finish in the 100-yard freestyle, a 1:51.25 finish in the 200-yard freestyle and a 66.62 finish in the 100-yard backstroke.
Egbert is autistic and has learning disabilities. But despite any of his limitations, he led Emerald’s swim team in points at the state meet and contributed to one of the Vikings’ best finishes in the state in recent memory.
“I wish I could have held a sign above his head that said ‘Look, I have autism, too,’” said Laura Egbert, Parker’s mother. “But there was no need for it, because he was just a regular 17-year-old boy that deserved to place in the state. It was finally a moment where the disability wasn’t overpowering the ability. It was a really nice thing to see him shine in the pool.”
Parker was recently named the Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s High School Student Award in the Upstate Diversity Leadership Awards. In an interview recorded during the virtual award presentation, Egbert shared his love of swimming.
“I love it,” Parker said in the presentation. “I want to swim more. It makes me happy to be in the water. ... I can show people what I can do, even with autism.”
Parker continued training with Team Greenville while pools were shut down, but his training had to continue at home. These days, he is swimming in virtual races and maintaining his ability to qualify for Team USA Paralympics.
With the pandemic forcing many events to close and postpone, plenty of athletes find themselves competing against themselves rather than each other these days. Parker’s mind is more apt to focusing on improving his own techniques instead of comparing himself to others, but he still misses the competition of a live, in-person swim meet.
“He does do really well at it, but he’s a competer,” Laura said. “He’s a chaser. If someone’s in front of him, he’s going to catch them. He misses that aspect of it.”
Parker said his role models in life are his coach, Team Greenville’s Bill Ewell, and St. Joseph’s swimmer Silas Crosby, a senior who is set to swim in college at Army-West Point. Crosby finished ahead of Parker to win the 200-yard freestyle at the Class 3A state meet.
“My role model is Coach Bill,” Parker said. “He believes in me and he loves me for who I am. The second role model is Silas Crosby. He is my protector, and he helps me make friends with swimming He is fast and I wish I can be fast like him some day. He is going to college next year and I am going to miss him.”
Egbert made Team USA this year, winning national titles in the 50-meter backstroke, 200-meter backstroke and 50-meter freestyle in the process. He set an American record time in the 400-meter individual medley in 2019.
Parker said he wants his success in the water to show that people with disabilities can still achieve extraordinary things.
“I want to show everyone that you can do it,” Parker said. “You can be brave and you can do lots of things even with autism.”