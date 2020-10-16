McCormick blew out Whitmire 45-6 Friday night during its homecoming game.
With two fumble recoveries, an interception and four quarterback sacks, the Chiefs had a thunderous night in Big Red Stadium with a region victory.
Chiefs running back A’Chean Durant racked up 210 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns.
McCormick quarterback Suderian Harrison was 7-for-13 on passing with a touchdown, and Remello Ferdinand also scored for the Chiefs.
On defense, Anthony Garrett dominated with 11 tackles. Jay’Nious Johnson was close behind with seven tackles and Ferdinand had six.
Super Hardy had an interception, and Johnson and Amias Parker both recovered Whitmire fumbles. Ferdinand, Kaneko Wideman, Johnson and Amare Martin each had sacks.
The Chiefs travel to Ware Shoals next Friday.