DUE WEST — Hunter Satterfield’s breakout performance last Friday couldn’t have come at a better time.
One of Dixie’s main goals each season is getting a win against rival Ware Shoals. Dixie has held the upper hand in recent years, but it suffered a 41-13 loss to Ware Shoals last season.
Satterfield helped a young Dixie team turn the tables this season.
The sophomore running back scored all four of Dixie’s touchdowns in a 25-3 win against Ware Shoals.
“Especially since it was against our rival Ware Shoals, it really meant a lot to perform like that,” Satterfield said. “But this was a team effort. I won’t ever take that for granted, because I know my teammates helped me out a lot. This was a team effort.”
Satterfield is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Week for Week 4. He finished the game with team highs in rushing yards (88) and receiving yards (48).
He opened scoring defensively with an interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter, and he caught a 39-yard touchdown pass to give Dixie a 12-3 lead at halftime.
Dixie struggled on its first two possessions, going three-and-out on the opening drive and throwing an interception on the second one. But Satterfield’s interception helped Dixie take control of the game early.
“I feel like that really helped shift the momentum for us,” Satterfield said. “Any type of score helps, but that interception really shifted the momentum and gave us a lot of confidence on defense.”
Satterfield put the game out of reach with two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter. He put together another strong outing to help the Hornets win their second consecutive game. Satterfield ran for 178 yards in a win against Calhoun Falls in Week 3.
“The kid brings an extra special skillset to us, and he just sees the field so well,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “You can put him in wherever and he understands what to do. He’s a special player, and he’s still young. He still has a lot to learn, but you can’t teach the intangibles he has.”
Satterfield has shifted into the starting running back role this season after former standout running back Dawson Glenn graduated last school year. Lollis said Satterfield has been the catalyst to the Hornets’ success so far this season.
“To have him be so young and perform the way he is lately, you don’t see many sophomores that can do that,” Lollis said. “He’s not scared and he doesn’t back down from a challenge. He’s gelling pretty good right now, and the rest of the team is responding to his performance, which makes us better.”