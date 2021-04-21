DUE WEST — Jesse Ellis has always been around a volleyball court but didn’t pick up the sport until middle school. Despite the late start, he’s earned an opportunity to play at the next level.
Ellis signed Wednesday to join Carolina University’s men’s volleyball program in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“I’m excited because it’s always been my dream to play at the next level,” Ellis said. “It’s a school that worked really hard to get me there, and it’s a small environment there just like it is here at Dixie. I’m just really excited about going there.”
Ellis’ mother, Mickie Ellis, coached Dixie’s volleyball team for several seasons, so Jesse grew up around the game.
Ellis began playing club volleyball as a seventh-grader and continued playing during his time at Dixie.
Carolina competes in the NCCAA’s Division I South Region. Carolina’s upstart men’s volleyball program recently finished its inaugural season.
“It’s a newer program so that makes it a great fit for me,” Ellis said. “I’ll be in there at a time when when the school’s growing and the team’s growing, so I think it’ll be a good time to be there. Hopefully, I’ll be able to get a lot of playing time as well.”