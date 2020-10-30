Dixie looks to finish the region with a winning record as it hits the road to face Whitmire tonight.
A young Hornets team was eliminated from playoff contention two weeks ago, but has made significant strides this season after a dreadful 1-10 record in 2019. Dixie is 2-2 in Region 1-1A, recording lopsided wins against Calhoun Falls and Ware Shoals.
Now Dixie comes off a bye week to face Whitmire in its region finale.
“I just hope we can stay consistent with what we’ve been doing the last couple of weeks,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces in new positions and have plugged them in everywhere the last couple of weeks. We’ve had success with it, and I just want us to continue what we’re doing.”
Whitmire won the region last season, but was eliminated from playoff contention after a loss to McCormick earlier this season.
The game figures to be a battle of similar run-heavy offenses. Whitmire’s rushing attack is led by senior Chandler Crumley, who was the Region Player of the Year last season.
“They’re always physical and well-coached,” Lollis said of Whitmire. “They’ve still got (Crumley), who’s a really good football player. He’s a big, strong kid, and he’s hard to stop when he gets moving. If we stop him, that’s most of their offense.”
Dixie sophomore running back Hunter Satterfield powers the Hornets’ double-wing offense. He scored all four of Dixie’s touchdowns in a 25-3 win over Ware Shoals. Senior fullback Caleb Simpson and wingback Jesse Ellis have also produced consistently.
“Jesse has meant a lot with his speed and his size,” Lollis said. “Last year was his first year, and he’s made tremendous strides in his game this year. He’s starting to understand the total aspects of the game. And it’s an extra bonus when Caleb can carry the ball. He’s a big, strong country kid and knows the offense because he’s been with me for four years.”
The winner of this matchup will finish in third place in Region 1-1A. Lollis said he’s been pleased with the development of his young team and hopes the Hornets can keep improving in the region finale.
“We knew we’d be young and inexperienced, but we’ve just tried to put the best 11 guys out there and see what we can come up with,” Lollis said. “The kids have responded real well.”