After two challenging road games to open the season, Dixie returns home to face region foe Calhoun Falls.
“It’s great to come back and play in our home stadium, and it’s been a long time coming,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “We’ve been on the road and we’ve been through a gauntlet so far. We’ve played some really, really good teams, and Calhoun Falls isn’t a bad football team either.”
A young Dixie team has been outscored 87-6 in losses to McCormick and Southside Christian, two of the top teams in the region.
Dixie and Calhoun Falls will be looking to bounce back after lopsided losses last week. Dixie was shutout by Southside Christian 42-0, and Calhoun Falls fell to McCormick 56-6 in the Blue Flashes’ first game of the season.
Dixie’s only win last season, which clinched the final playoff spot in Region 1-1A, came against Calhoun Falls. The Hornets have won their last four games against the Flashes.
“Calhoun Falls may be lower in numbers, but they’re very well-coached,” Lollis said. “Their kids get after it. I’m excited to bring our kids back home and play against them. As a team, we’ve had our good moments, and we’ve had our bad moments, but we’re improving. We’re just trying to get better each week.”
Dixie’s offense is still searching for consistency in the double-wing. Dixie has scored just six points in two games, but Lollis said the offense has shown signs of its potential.
“Offensively, we’re trying to figure out what chemistry works,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of good running backs and we’re getting better. We’re getting to where we can solidify our offensive line and get our starting backfield together. We’re waiting for it to all gel together and go from there.”
Lollis said sophomore Hunter Hatterfield has been the Hornets’ best running back through two games.
“He sees the field real well and has a lot of football knowledge when he gets his hands on the ball,” Lollis said. “He knows exactly what to look for, and he’s very shifty.”
Calhoun Falls delayed the start to its season after a positive COVID-19 case by a player. The team resumed practices Sept. 24 after a 10-day quarantine.
Calhoun Falls was scheduled to play Dixie in the WCTEL Kickoff Classic jamboree at Abbeville High School, which would have been the Flashes’ only preseason scrimmage.