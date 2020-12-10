Fifteen years ago, Anthony Martin served as Abbeville’s first wrestling coach.
Now, Martin has the same distinction on the other side of the county.
Martin, who started teaching and coaching at Dixie this year, is a few weeks into starting the program, and he already has an astonishing 30 wrestlers showing up for practice.
“I think coaching football and interacting with these kids every day with football is the big difference,” Martin said of the reason the Hornets have such good turnout for a fledgling program. Martin was Dixie’s defensive coordinator this fall.
Among those 30 wrestlers, only two have wrestled before.
One of those experienced wrestlers is Davis Smalley, who won the state championship at 106 pounds last year — a year in which he wrestled for Abbeville as Dixie didn’t have a team. Smalley is a sophomore this year, and he’s the younger brother of Chandler Smalley, who in 2018 became the 20th wrestler in state history to win four consecutive state titles.
Martin said Smalley is “almost like an assistant coach.”
“I’ve never had a leader like this,” Martin said. “He’s the first one willing to help raise money, the first one willing to help a kid, first one to bring an extra pair of shoes for a kid. It is awesome to have Smalley on the team.”
Martin said raising money is important in starting a wrestling program that can sustain itself. He started the program at Abbeville in 2005 beginning with a donation from then-football coach Dennis Botts. Martin also started a wrestling team at Newberry High.
When Martin coached at Abbeville, Bill Glace was one of his wrestlers. Now Glace has been the coach of Abbeville for about 10 years.
Martin arrived at Dixie this year after coaching for nine years at Crescent. He lived in Abbeville County throughout his time at Crescent.
The two Abbeville County teams have a rivalry, but it is not nearly as developed as others, such as Abbeville vs. Ninety Six, because the schools are often in different classifications. That is not the case with wrestling, though, where Class 1A and 2A are combined.
Martin expects an exciting rivalry will form between the Abbeville County teams.
“Hopefully it will be a good rivalry for years to come,” Martin said. “This year, Bill will probably get to jump on us, which I understand. He’s what, 10 years at it now. But that’s OK. Our goal is to learn from each match and get better.”