After wrapping up region play last week, Dixie returns home to take on Crescent tonight.
A young, improving Dixie team went 2-3 in Region 1-1A this season behind a strong rushing attack led by sophomore running back Hunter Satterfield, senior fullback Caleb Simpson and wingback Jesse Ellis.
The Hornets, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention, will finish the season on a two-game homestand. Although Dixie won’t make the playoffs, it will still be looking to finish the year on a high note with non-region wins.
Dixie will be aiming to bounce back from a 34-7 road loss to Whitmire in the region finale. The Hornets finished fourth in the region.
For Crescent, quarterback Kayden Sauers and standout tight end Landon Sauers lead the offense, along with wide receiver Moses Kemp and running backs Reece Binninger and Elijah Richey.
The Tigers went 3-2 in Region 1-2A and are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture.