Ever since she began running track back in elementary school, Hannah Gable always wanted to be a collegiate sprinter.
On Thursday, Gable made her dream a reality as she signed to join the Newberry College Women’s Track and Field program this coming fall.
“It’s always great to see our students succeed,” Dixie head coach Joel Boyd said. “Hannah’s been a cornerstone for our program for longer than I have been here. It’s been an absolute pleasure to coach her this year.”
Gable said one of the deciding factors to sign with Newberry is because she enjoyed the tight-knit community that the school had to offer and that she got to reunite with her former coach.
“[Newberry Assistant Coach Mashario Morton] was my high school coach and then she moved up,” Gable said. “I’m really excited to be with her again.”
During her senior season, Gable was named the sprint captain by first-year head coach Boyd. Boyd said his captain’s primary characteristic is that she always gave 100% out on the track, making it very easy for him to coach her.
“To be honest, her leadership this season is extremely important to me because I don’t have a sprints background,” Boyd said. “So, in terms of having team leaders like her stepping up not just not just lead, but also in a sense coach and teach was essential for me because, I don’t have that expertise in the sprints area.”