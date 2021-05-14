DUE WEST — Steady pitching from sophomore Matilyn Cox and a key hit in the third inning from Ashton Crocker powered Dixie to a 1-0 win over Lewisville in Friday’s first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Crocker smacked an RBI double to the outfield in the third inning to score Cadence Lawter and give the Hornets the only run they would need on the night.
In the circle, Cox delivered one of her most dominant outings of the season to help Dixie start its 2019 state title defense on the right foot.
“Super proud of them defensively, they were able to play a heck of a game and it was one of the best games we’ve had against a good Lewisville team,” Dixie coach Ben Snipes said. “Hats off to Matilyn Cox and that defense, she kept them off balance all night, limited the hits and battled all night.”
Cox pitched a complete game and struck out six batters.
Lewisville’s biggest offensive threat came in the first inning when it tried to score on a two-out single, but Dixie threw out the runner at home to preserve an eventual shutout from Cox.
“She’s not a power pitcher, she just likes to hit her spots,” Snipes said. “She’s got a good curveball and changeup and she just tries to go inside-out and keep batters off balance. [Lewisville] came out in the first inning and hit the ball hard, but after that she limited what they could do. I was proud of her.”
Although it capitalized on Crocker’s double, Dixie had just four hits on the night. Snipes said he’ll be looking for a stronger offensive showing from his team in the second round.
“We didn’t strike out tonight, which was a plus, but we were too anxious and were swinging at bad pitches,” Snipes said. “We just need to be a little more patient at the plate. We put it in play, but hopefully we can find some more holes next time out.”
Dixie stays at home in the second round and will prepare for a short turnaround as it gets set to host Wagener-Salley or rival Ware Shoals on Monday.
The Hornets will be looking to take some early momentum into that second-round matchup as they aim to build off a strong defensive showing against the Lions.
“We’ve got to get the bats rolling a little better than we did tonight,” Snipes said. “It’s a great way to start and to be sitting at home but we’re going to need more than one run down the road.”