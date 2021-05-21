A scouting report on Dixie softball a few seasons ago would reveal the team lived for the home run. The team relied on it so much in fact that a t-shirt was printed that read “never bunt, hit dingers.”
For the 2021 Hornets, that motto has changed drastically and while Dixie will hit the occasional home run, the newly-crowned Upper District 1 champions rely on plays that might not light up a stat sheet such as sacrifice bunts or infield singles.
In the teams rematch with Lewisville, those “little” plays made a huge difference as the Hornets defeated the Lady Lions 9-6 on Friday.
“We don’t have the most overpowered hitting team,” Dixie head coach Ben Snipes said. “We’ll have people hit at different times and hit one but we focus on getting runners on and moving them over into scoring position. We try to capitalize on every run that we can.”
After trailing by one through the first three innings, Dixie had runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning. Up to this point, the Hornets were able to get runners into scoring position but couldn’t move the runner past second base as Lewisville starting pitcher Alyssa Rollins and the rest of the defense would work out of the jam.
Rather than swing away, Snipes called for a sacrifice bunt from sophomore Mari Beth Jacks. Jacks came through, placing a perfect bunt a few feet in front of Rollins which allowed both runners to advance 60 feet. Just one batter later, fellow sophomore Candence Lawter drove both runners home to give Dixie its first lead of the game.
The Hornets quickly added to its lead, returning to the team’s identity a few seasons prior, as junior Weslyn Bensel crushed a two-run home run over the left field fence.
“It was a great game,” Snipes said. “[Bensel] hits that bomb that put us up which led to a big inning. Fortunately tonight, we were able to move runners over and they made a few errors that led to our big inning.”
Lewisville responded in the next half of the inning hanging a scoring three runs on Dixie starting pitcher Matilyn Cox. Through four innings, Cox held the Lady Lions to just one run, but had to battle through a long top of the fifth inning which included recording two outs with the bases loaded.
After the inning Snipes made the call to the bullpen to bring in junior Gillian Hughes, the projected starting pitcher for the if necessary game, to close out the game in the seventh.
“Gillian came in and was big for us, she gave use two great innings,” Snipes said. “She throws it a little harder and has a little bit more velocity while Matilyn is the complete opposite. The move worked out for us.”
Dixie will play for the Upper State Championship on Monday as it takes on High Point Academy, a team it split with during the regular season.
“It was a great team win,” Snipes said. “It was an exciting game to watch, but as a coach it was stressful.”