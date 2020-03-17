Dixie students mobbed William Snipes after a last-gasp 3-pointer handed the Hornets a playoff win against Ridge Spring-Monetta.
Snipes, his face red with exhaustion and perhaps shock, emerged from the crowd with one of his best memories in four years as a Dixie player.
That was his junior year, and a year later his 1,000th point in a Dixie uniform was also scored on a 3-pointer.
The sharp-shooting Snipes is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year in boys basketball. He averaged 21 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game his senior year, reaching 1,400 career points and more than 500 career rebounds.
“It was fun,” Snipes said. “I’m going to miss everybody I played with. It just seemed like every year I played there as a team we got better.”
Snipes said shooting the 3-pointer has been his strength since he was a child. He has worked on his shooting form and range all throughout the year.
“It’s been a big part of my game since I was little,” Snipes said. “I’ve always shot the 3 and Mr. (T.) Carter would give us good plays to set up threes and I just try to knock them down as much as I can.”
Dixie coach T. Carter said his program will miss Snipes, who has started on varsity all four years of high school, greatly after he graduates this spring.
“He’s been a tremendous asset to the program over those four years,” Carter said. “He’s gotten better each year. The last four years he’s been the hardest working player on the team, and we’ve had some good players on our team. He works hard in practice and he wants to work hard. He’s an incredible competitor.”
Snipes has never been afraid to let fly from 3-point range. Early on in his time at Dixie, Carter said the two “butted heads” occasionally over shot selection and wasted possessions.
By his junior and senior years, Snipes grew much more confident in his ability to find good shots and hit them.
“I think his shooting percentage has gone up each year, simply for the fact that he takes better quality shots,” Carter said. “It took him a little while for him to get it together. But he’s coachable and he understood what I was trying to tell him.”
Snipes will play college basketball at Limestone next season. The Saints extended Snipes his first college offer shortly after this past basketball season ended.
“I’m excited to play,” Snipes said. “It should be a big change. I’m ready to go into something new, from (Class) 1A to a college with 2,000 people, it’s going to be a good experience.”