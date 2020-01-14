DUE WEST — Dixie senior Westin Brock didn’t have a conventional start to his golf career.
Brock has played baseball, football and basketball for Dixie during his high school career, but the Hornets don’t offer golf.
It wasn’t until recently that Brock even began playing golf. Brock was introduced to the sport by his father, and his rapid development has earned him an opportunity to play at the next level.
Brock signed Tuesday to join Spartanburg Methodist’s men’s golf program. He said Spartanburg Methodist coach Kyle Owings saw him play this past year in an event and later made Brock an offer.
“I was lucky I met Kyle on a golf beach trip and he saw me play,” Brock said. “This is a big honor, since I didn’t play golf in high school and was playing three other sports. Golf is something I picked up not too long ago, so this is an honor.”
Brock began shifting more of his focus to golf when the opportunity to play in college became a possibility. He’s already developed a strong relationship with Owings as he continues to learn the game and gain more experience.
“I’m really proud of how far I’ve come, and I’m just thankful for the people that have helped me get here,” Brock said. “I owe a lot to my coach and my dad for getting me started.”
Despite his late start in golf, Brock said he’s grateful for his opportunity with the Pioneers.
“I just give all the glory to God to be in this position,” Brock said. “It’s a big honor. This was really the only offer I got for golf, and I just feel lucky to have that.”