Dixie's tussle with Governor's School in cross country and other sports is well documented, but the Hornets are facing a similar challenge against another private school this year.
The Class 1A boys state championship race will come down to the reigning champion Hornets and Class 1A newcomer Southside Christian.
"We certainly feel good about it and, like I said, we've been in this situation before," Dixie coach Brian Gamble said. "It's much more exhilarating and much more rewarding to win it. One bad race can be the difference, especially when we're on paper that close. We're certainly excited to go down there. We've talked a lot about what times we've got to have. We are going to get out of our comfort zone and push a lot harder this next race."
The Sabres are No. 1 in the rankings, and their top runner, Grayson Gibbons, is the only runner in the classification running a sub-17-minute 5k.
Southside Christian is a private school that had previously competed in Class 2A. Dixie won't have to fend off Governor's School this year, because the school is operating online classes this year and its runners are allowed to run for the public schools for which they are zoned.
Dixie is led by Daniel Boyd, who holds the No. 2 ranking. The Hornets' Alessio Giammarinaro and Spencer Wieters are ranked fourth and fifth.
Dixie will depend heavily on its fourth through seventh runners to make the difference against Southside Christian. Dixie's Hunter Cogburn lies 16th in the rankings, while Breedan Crawford and Bradley Ware are ranked 23rd and 24th.
The South Carolina High School League cross country championship races will run today and Friday.
The Class 3A girls race will begin 9 a.m. today, followed by 3A boys, 4A girls and 4A boys. The Class 5A girls race will start 9 a.m. Friday, followed by the 5A boys, 1A/2A girls, 2A boys and 1A boys.
According to COVID-19 guidelines, the field has been cut to 40 runners and 12 teams in all classifications except Class 1A boys, which has 14 teams.
In Class 4A, the Greenwood Eagles' boys are ranked 20th in Class 4A. The Eagles missed qualification for the state title race as a team, but senior Hunter White, the fastest boys runner in the Lakelands, will compete as an individual. White is ranked 25th in the state heading into Thursday's state race. White ran 17:15 in the Upper State qualifier.
Cierra Friez of Emerald will compete as an individual in the Class 3A girls race.
Ninety Six's Nathan Hill will run as an individual in the Class 2A boys race.
In the Class 1A boys race, Calhoun Falls' Quade Lindler is ranked third and McCormick's Wesley Wideman will also compete.
Dixie's girls team will also compete as a team. The Hornets' Adyson Ashley and Rachel Prescott are ranked 12th and 13th.