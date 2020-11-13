Dixie looks to end a two-game losing streak when it concludes the regular season against West-Oak tonight.
The Hornets are finishing the season on a two-game homestand. Dixie fell 34-0 to Crescent at home last week.
Since Dixie won’t make the playoffs out of Region 1-1A, it was allowed to schedule a non-playoff, bowl-style game this week. The Hornets will be aiming to end the season on a positive note against a struggling West-Oak program.
“I want to see us get back to the way we were playing a couple of weeks ago,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “We’ve got to cut our turnovers down, and we’ve got a couple of starters that will be back this week. You want to see some progression and end the season in a positive way.”
Lollis said the extra game serves as another opportunity for the younger players on the team to gain more experience heading into next season.
“You always want to win your last game,” Lollis said. “That gives your program a positive outlook for next year, and that’s important for our younger players. It gives them something to work with. We’re just trying to get better at what we do and play good, sound football. We’ll keep getting better and stronger.”
West-Oak comes into the game winless at 0-6 overall. West-Oak is a Class 3A team but plays in Region 1-2A with Abbeville and Ninety Six. The team’s games against Region 1-2A opponents don’t count as region games.
The Warriors have lost 13 straight games going back to last year. West-Oak went 1-9 last season, and its last win came against Dixie in the third game of the 2019 season.
“I expect to see the same offensive scheme we’ve seen from them the last year or two,” Lollis said. “They’re quick and fast and athletic. They’re not the biggest team, but they are athletic and they’ve got better numbers this year.”
Dixie has made significant strides this season with plenty of underclassmen and newcomers at starting positions.
The Hornets, who went 2-3 in Region 1-1A this season, feature a double-wing rushing attack led by sophomore running back Hunter Satterfield, senior fullback Caleb Simpson and wingback Jesse Ellis.
“Hopefully we can end the season on a high note,” Lollis said. “You want the kids to take that momentum into next season.”