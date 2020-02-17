DUE WEST — Dixie couldn’t find the separation it needed and suffered a 47-38 loss Monday night to Ridge Spring-Monetta in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
With the score tied at 34-34 with under three minutes to play, Ridge Spring-Monetta went on a 13-4 run to close out the game.
Meleah Jones made three 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to help the Trojans pull away from the Hornets, who were playing in their first playoff game since 2017.
“We played hard and got some great experience in a playoff atmosphere for a very young team,” Dixie coach Jimmy Prince said. “We played pretty well, and it was a close game. It was the first time we played in a playoff game in three years. I told the girls, ‘Now next year, let’s go win a couple.’”
It’s been quite the turnaround for the Dixie program, which won just two games in the 2017-18 season, Prince’s first as head coach.
The Hornets have a young nucleus that gained key playoff experience and should only improve in the coming years. Dixie is led by 6-foot-3 freshman Neely Bell, freshman Ashton Crocker and sophomores Weslyn Bensel and Savannah Wojtkowski.
Prince is confident in this group’s potential to annually compete for region and state championships.
“We finished third in the region this year, and I think we have a chance to start contending with High Point and McCormick,” Prince said. “A state championship could also be in the future for them.
“We’re super young. We’re starting three freshmen and two sophomores. For them to get this playoff experience is only going to play huge dividends for us in the future.”
Bensel scored a team-high 13 points for the Hornets. Bell and Lauryn Foster each scored eight.
Dixie took a one-point lead into halftime, but costly second half turnovers against Ridge Spring-Monetta’s press defense resulted in many scoring droughts for the Hornets.
The Trojans’ size also played a key role. Ridge Spring-Monetta controlled the boards and capitalized on several second chance opportunities.
“They’re athletic and were pretty big and long,” Prince said. “We panicked. We’ve done a good job of getting the ball up the court against press this year, but we panicked for some reason tonight and turned it over too much.”
Despite the loss, Prince said he’s encouraged by the program’s turnaround and is proud of the season the Hornets put together.
“I’m a Dixie graduate, and to see any sport here make a turnaround is awesome,” Prince said. “To see these girls lead the turnaround and be as coachable as they are, I love it. It’s only going to get better.”
GAME SUMMARY
Ridge Spring-Monetta 8 5 17 17 — 47
Dixie 4 10 14 10 — 38
Scorers — D: Weslyn Bensel 13, Neely Bell 8, Lauryn Foster 8, Rylee Johnson 5, Ashton Crocker 4.
3-pointers — D: None.