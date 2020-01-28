WARE SHOALS — Dixie came back in the fourth quarter, as freshman Neely Bell scored 14 of her 15 points in the second half and Dixie claimed a 45-39 win against rival Ware Shoals.
Dixie coach Jimmy Prince said he was proud of his team's hard work, as the Hornets are seeing progress as a program this season.
In Prince's first season as coach, Dixie won only two games. The Hornets barely missed the playoffs last season and secured a playoff berth with Tuesday's win.
"The girls played a great game and we needed this win," Prince said. "... Any win over your rival is huge, but also a win to get in the playoffs is huge for this program."
Bell, a 6-foot-3 freshman, struggled in the first quarter, but turned in easy layups as Dixie made a comeback from a 23-20 halftime deficit.
Ware Shoals finished the first half with a 10-3 run to take the lead.
"I tell her every game she can be unstoppable if she wants to," Prince said. "She's 6-3, nobody else can block her shot and she had a heck of a game. She made some shots and blocked some shots defensively."
With the win, Dixie enters Friday's game at Whitmire needing a win to force a tiebreaker playoff with Ware Shoals for third place in Region 1-1A. If both teams win later this week, there will be one more installment of the rivalry this season.
"We’ll have to flip a coin to see where the game is, and we’ll have to play for third place," Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. "Looks like it's going to be a battle of the Hornets again."
Prior to the game, Johnston led the crowd in a moment of silence as the school remembered the life of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and eight others who died in a helicopter crash. Ware Shoals players wrote '24' and '2' on each of their shoulders, honoring Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.
The moment of silence also acknowledged a tragedy in Saluda, where last night two Saluda High students were killed in a car wreck and one was injured.
"We wanted to show our respect for Saluda High School," Johnston said. "That was a tragic accident and after what happened Sunday and what happened today, it’s a tough moment. It was just out of respect."
GAME SUMMARY
Dixie 9 11 15 10 — 45
Ware Shoals 9 14 10 9 — 39
Scorers — D: Neely Bell 15, Wes Bensel 10, Ashton Crocker 7, Savannah Wojtkowski 5, Ta'Miria Spearman 4, Rylee Johnson 4. WS: Channing Smith 13, J'Len Pope 16, Hannah Wiles 2, Nicole Beringer 2, Kassie Weaver 4, Anna Samples 1.
3-pointers — D: Wes Bensel 2. WS: Channing Smith 2.