DUE WEST — Dixie controlled the pace and used a balanced offensive attack to secure a pivotal 51-40 region win Tuesday night against rival Ware Shoals.
With the victory, Dixie finished in third place in Region 1-1A and earned the right to host a first-round playoff game for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Dixie coach Jimmy Prince said he’s proud of how far the program has come in the last three years.
In Prince’s first season as coach, Dixie won only two games. The Hornets just missed the playoffs last season, but they’ll be aiming to make a deep run this season.
“To go from two wins in one season to hosting a playoff game is huge for this program,” Prince said. “I’m so happy for the girls and I’m very proud of them. They’ve worked hard and they always play hard. You saw that tonight.”
Three players reached double figures for the Hornets. Ashton Crocker paced Dixie’s offense, scoring a team-high 16 points. Wes Bensel scored 15 points and 6-foot-3 Neely Bell dominated the glass and finished with 10 points.
Ware Shoals got off to a strong start in the second quarter after entering the period trailing by two points. Kassie Weaver and Channing Smith each made 3-pointers to help Ware Shoals build a five-point lead.
Dixie, however, ended the first half on a 10-2 run after its interior defense created scoring problems for Ware Shoals. Dixie took a 20-17 advantage into halftime and never relinquished the lead the rest of the way.
“Dixie just outplayed us,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “I told our girls that you can’t win by the 3-pointer in high school. We have to be able to work the ball inside, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Ware Shoals had already clinched a playoff spot entering the game and will now await its playoff seeding.
Dixie pulled away late in the fourth after converting on its free-throw opportunities. Bensel did most of her damage from the line, making 13 of her 22 free throws. Dixie shot 23 of 42 from the line as a team.
Prince is confident in his young team’s ability to carry the momentum of a strong region finish into the playoffs.
“You’ve got a 10th-grader in Weslyn, and ninth-graders in Ashton and Neely,” Prince said. “We’ve got some good things coming here in this program. It’s good right now, but it should only get better as the years go down the road.”
GAME SUMMARY
Ware Shoals 9 8 12 11 — 40
Dixie 11 9 14 17 — 51
Scorers — D: Ashton Crocker 16, Wes Bensel 15, Neely Bell 10, Savannah Wojtkowski 6, Lauryn Foster 4. WS: Kassie Weaver 10, Hannah Wiles 10, J’Len Pope 6, Channing Smith 5, Nicole Behringer 4, Rucumond Coleman 4, Anna Samples 1.
3-pointers — D: None. WS: Weaver 2, Smith 1.