DUE WEST — Dixie senior Parker Santee signed Wednesday to join North Greenville’s football program.
Santee, who played multiple positions on the Hornets’ offensive line, will play tight end at North Greenville.
“It’s always been my dream to carry on my football talents at the next level,” Santee said. “I feel like coach (Vic) Lollis has prepared me very well to move on to the next level. I’m excited. I’ve met all the coaches and I’m proud to become part of their program.”
Lollis said before the 2020 season that this past year’s group of linemen were some of the strongest players he’s had during his time at the school.
Santee primarily played center and tight end for Dixie this season.
“He was a very versatile part of our offense,” Lollis said. “He would play center and tight end, all in the same games. We’d just have to come over and change jerseys on him. We were fortunate to have a player like that who could play multiple positions and not miss a beat. He’s played great and he’s been a leader ever since last year, so I’m proud of him.”
Santee said he’s already formed a strong relationship with North Greenville offensive line coach Will Shuler, which is a main reason he’s eager to get started with the program.
“Coach Shuler made me feel really invited to come, so I’m excited to go up there,” Santee said. “He said he’d work with me personally, so I’m ready to go. Their program as a whole is great and the facilities are great, too. I’m excited about that.”