It wasn’t the storybook ending head coach Ben Snipes and the rest of the Dixie team wanted it to be. In fact, Snipes wanted to be where Lake View head coach Brandy Huggins was Friday, lifting the Class 1A state championship trophy over her head.
Rather than feeling the elation of being crowned champions the Hornets felt that pungent sting of defeat as the Lady Gators swept the state championship series with an 8-2 victory.
“It’s been a great season,” Snipes said. “They have been a fun group to coach. They worked hard all year and they worked hard all year to get to this point. Unfortunately, somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. If you told me at the beginning of the season that we would be playing for a state championship, I would have told you were crazy.”
Dixie went down early but battled back to take a one-run lead in the thanks to a sac-fly RBI by Matilyn Cox. As the game wore on, the Hornets found ways to get runners in scoring position against the Lady Gators something it struggled to do in Game 1.
However, Lake View pitcher Raven Lockhart remained consistent in the circle as the Hornets stranded five runners in scoring position.
As a result the pressure swung back to Dixie starter Gillian Hughes who finished the game allowing eight runs on nine hits and striking out five in the loss. Hughes held the Lady Gators to three runs through five innings but, Lake View remained patient and capitalized on Hughes’ mistakes, belting four-straight hits that was capped off with a bases clearing single by Baxleigh Arnette in the top of the sixth.
“(Hughes) pitched well, she walked a couple which hurt us but she threw the ball really well. She kept them off balance and they were having trouble hitting her,” Snipes said. “That’s a good hitting team and we knew that coming in and in that sixth inning they just hit the ball.”
Dixie finished its 2021 campaign as Upper State Champions as it went 20-7. Snipes said this year’s group was “a special group” as it had to navigate all of the uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect the season. He said that he and his team were fortunate enough to stay healthy the entire season and only have a few games canceled.
“This was the best group by far,” Snipes said. “They came to work everyday at practice and got better and better.”