It was the proverbial snowball effect and all it took to get it started was a simple hit. In hindsight, a leadoff base hit seems insignificant in a game that featured 11 runs scored, but it was all that was needed to jumpstart Dixie’s offense, as it cruised to a 9-2 win against High Point in Game 1 of the Upper State championship series.
Despite both teams racking up 13 hits through the first four innings, the game was tight heading into the bottom of the fifth, with High Point holding a slim one-run lead.
Similar to Friday’s game against Lewisville, Dixie squandered multiple opportunities to tie the game, as it stranded four runners in scoring position up to this point. But, it only takes one hit to start a rally.
That’s exactly what the Hornets got thanks to an infield single by freshman Reaganne Stoll that started a five-run inning for Dixie, effectively seizing control of Game 1.
“That was huge for us,” Dixie coach Ben Snipes said. “(Hill) got on with the slap and they intentionally walked (Weslyn Bensel) and then a sacrifice bunt by Ashton Crocker (allowed) the other girls to step up.”
With runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, Dixie regained the lead thanks to an RBI single from sophomore starting pitcher Matilyn Cox. Cox finished 2-for-3 and led the team with two RBIs. Along with Cox, Dixie found production from Haley Hill and Merri Beth Jacks, who both tallied RBIs in the win.
“It was a team effort,” Snipes said. “They’ve put the ball in play, and I have been telling the team ‘you can’t depend on (Bensel) every game. Someone else needs to step up.’ They have done that.”
A leadoff triple was the only hit Bensel recorded in the win as, after the bottom of the first, High Point was keen on taking the bat out of her hands via an intentional walk.
The massive inning was enough of a cushion for Cox as pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on nine hits and striking out five.
“She did a great job for us,” Snipes said. “She and our (pitching coach) do a great job calling pitches. They work really well together and have gotten more comfortable as the season has gone on.”
Dixie travels to High Point as the Hornets look to clinch the Class 1A Upper State Championship on Wednesday.
“I feel like if we show up and play our best game, we’ll be in good shape, but we have to show up,” Snipes said. “That team came to battle.”