Dixie maintained its perfect regional record as the Hornets improved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in Region 1 play because of a 10-0 victory over Ware Shoals.
Similar to a swarm of Hornets, the Dixie offense was quick and deadly right from the first batter as the team tallied seven hits and eight RBIs in the win.
“We got key hits when we needed to, we were also able to bunt in key situations and move the runners around. It was an overall team effort which is what we have been working at,” Dixie head coach Ben Snipes said.
A triple by junior shortstop Weslyn Bensel set the tone for the night for the Hornets. Three batters later, Bensel would cross the plate for one of her two runs scored on the night. The lead off batter went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI.
Along with getting Bensel, the team’s “spark plug” according to Snipes, on to start the inning, the Hornets were able to move runners into scoring position for the heart of their lineup to drive them home, as the first four batters all registered an RBI.
“That’s what we try to do, we try getting runners on and move them over into scoring position for the next batter,” Snipes said. “Our one through five have really been producing lately. It was a team effort and I am really pleased with it.”
The biggest benefit to the Hornets offense was clean-up hitter Makinsie Ware who finished the game with three RBIs and two doubles.
“Makinsie started the year batting in the eight-hole and moved her way up to the clean up spot,” Snipes said about the senior. “She has been producing when we need it and laying down bunts when we need it.”
The Hornets will be back at home Thursday when they host Whitmire.