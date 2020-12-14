Dixie’s wrestling program made an emphatic introduction to the Lakelands Monday night, with Hornets wrestlers winning the final two matches to beat Emerald 48-36.
“I didn’t think that was going to happen, but it did,” Dixie coach Anthony Martin said. “I don’t have the words for it but I’m proud of them.”
Dixie won the match with back-to-back pins at 126 pounds and 132 pounds, with Alessio Giammarinaro pinning William Dennis. The Hornets won six matches on the night.
“Our guys fought really hard,” Martin said. “The snowball started, and we got momentum. That helped out there in the last two matches. I think it could have went the other way just as easy too.”
Monday’s match was the first of the season for both teams, and its challenges epitomized how high school sports look in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In accordance with rules on safe competition, the match was played on two mats, with matches alternating between the two mats while a trainer sanitized the unused mat.
Emerald missed all three of its seniors because of COVID-19 protocols, which Emerald coach Andy Wright said he found out the day of the match.
Emerald gave up 12 points to Dixie because it could not fill two spots in its lineup.
Wright said he put many of his young wrestlers in tough positions, but he was pleased to see some of them respond with strong performances or wins.
“Everybody’s dealing with it,” Wright said. “It’s just a different year with everything going on. I enjoyed that the young guys got to go, because they got to see what it’s about.”
Freshman Christopher Fazio won for Emerald at 195 pounds, winning by pin in the third period. Fazio’s match was only the second match to reach the third period, the other coming at 113 pounds in which Emerald freshman Jackson Broome lost by pin.