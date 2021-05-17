A win is a win, and at this point in the season, Dixie head coach Ben Snipes will take them any way he can get them.
After the Hornets scraped by Lewisville in Round 1, Dixie flexed its offensive muscles in Round 2 as it defeated Wagener-Salley 9-1 on Monday. The win advances Dixie to the Upper District 1A final for the first time since 2019.
“We were able to score some runs today,” Snipes said. “We didn’t [record] one strikeout and only scored one run on Friday, but tonight, we had nine or ten and still put up nine runs.”
It’s one of the many peculiarities of postseason softball. When a pitcher records nine strikeouts, such as Wagener-Salley’s Gracie Starnes did against Dixie, one would expect that Starnes and the War Eagles would walk away with the win.
However, the Hornets’ ability to pick up base hits and move runners into scoring position proved to be difference in Monday’s game.
“That was a very good pitcher but they made a few errors behind her that extended a few innings and then we put the ball in play,” Snipes said. “We were able to move runners over with the bunt and put a little pressure on them and it worked to our advantage.”
Snipes said the onus for the Hornets has been on bunting to move runners into scoring position. This allows the speed of his lineup to force the opponent into making errors and thus extending the inning. He said that as games get closer the further you go into the postseason, being able to move runners into scoring position and play “small ball” is crucial.
This consistent approach at the plate, allows for the Hornets to turn the lineup card over and allow the team’s big hitters a chance at driving in runs. Case and point, Weslyn Bensel, Matilyn Cox and Addie Smith all tallied an RBI in the win. The junior shortstop and lead off hitter, Bensel, also led the team in hits as she went 2-for-2 with an RBI-double and drew two walks.
“She’s an offensive spark plug,” Snipes said. “On defense she can make plays and she is so solid. She has a great softball IQ and she knows the situations and keeps her teammates ready. She’s a great leader.”
Dixie will host the winner of the Ware Shoals-Leesville game Friday in the Upper District 1A final.