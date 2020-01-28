WARE SHOALS — Dixie senior William Snipes scored 27 points with seven 3-pointers as Dixie rolled past Ware Shoals, 75-51, Tuesday night and claimed another win in Region 1-1A.
Snipes had 22 of his points in the first half, then stepped aside as his teammates finished the rout. Jenkins Peeler scored 16 points and Keon Bates followed with 10 points.
"William is our catalyst," Dixie coach T. Carter said. "He gets us going on offense and plays real hard on defense."
For Ware Shoals, Adam Hicks had 11 points and Lavarous Posely had 10 points. Dana Givens added nine points.
Carter said Snipes is one of several key seniors on this year's team. This year, Carter thinks Snipes is learning to improve his shot selection.
"He takes good shots now, and that kind of gets us all going," Carter said. "He, along with Jenkins Peeler, there's some senior leaders on the team. We've got good senior leadership with Westin Brock, Liam Hibbard and Nolan Prince. Dawson Glenn came in tonight and played well for us."
Dixie jumped to a lead early, with Snipes hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter to bring the team a 21-14 lead after the first period.
Ware Shoals battled back toward the end of the second quarter, with Michael Carson delivering eight points off the bench. Ware Shoals entered the second half down 39-28.
In the fourth quarter, Dixie pulled away as Jenkins Peeler hit four 2-point shots and a 3-pointer. Peeler had all but two of his points in the second half.
Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston was happy with his team's effort and energy level, but added that Ware Shoals struggled in a zone defense against many talented Dixie shooters.
"Our effort with the boys is always there," Johnston said. "I credit our effort. We work hard but we just have a hard time scoring. That’s been our problem all year long."
Dixie will face Whitmire later this week before taking on McCormick next week with an opportunity to challenge for second in Region 1-1A.
Carter is happy with his team's progress this season. He was especially encouraged by Keon Bates, whose 10 points came primarily on layups down low.
"I think we’re playing our best basketball right now and we’re really getting to where we need to be," Carter said. "Keon Bates played well for us inside. The way we shoot it on the outside, if we can get somebody inside, that’ll make a huge difference for us."
GAME SUMMARY
Dixie 21 18 21 15 — 75
Ware Shoals 14 14 15 8 — 51
Scorers — D: William Snipes 27, Keon Bates 10, Westin Brock 1, Liam Hibbard 5, Jenkins Peeler 16, Dawson Glenn 7, Max Peeler 7, Landon Powell 2. WS: Alan Pedraza 2, Ethan Clark 2, Michael Carson 8, Isiah Wideman 4, Tavarrae Layman 1, Dana Givens 9, Jermarius Goodman 4, Lavarous Posely 10, Adam Hicks 11.
3-pointers — D: William Snipes 7, Liam Hibbard 1, Max Peeler 2, Jenkins Peeler 1. WS: Adam Hicks 1, Dana Givens 1.