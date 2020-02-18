DUE WEST — Dixie couldn’t get a last-second, game-winning 3-pointer to fall and suffered a 50-48 loss Tuesday to Blackville-Hilda in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Blackville-Hilda rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit and scored the game-winning shot on a layup in the final seconds.
Trailing by two points with 2.3 seconds left, Dixie missed a desperation 3-pointer from mid-court as time expired. There were three lead changes and one tie in the final five minutes of the game.
“This game was indicative of our whole season — we played hard from beginning to end,” Dixie coach T. Carter said. “Obviously, it’s a tough one to lose. We played hard all year and got where we wanted to be, playing at home in the playoffs. You just feel bad for the kids. That’s a tough way for the seniors to go out.”
Dixie senior sharpshooter William Snipes led all scorers with 26 points and made six 3-pointers.
The Hornets built an early lead and had a dominant defensive showing in the second quarter. Dixie didn’t allow a field goal and limited Blackville-Hilda to just one point in the second.
The Hornets took a 22-14 lead into halftime.
Dixie, however, had problems against Blackville-Hilda’s full-court press defense in the second half. Costly turnovers by the Hornets led to layups on the other end for the Hawks.
“They put more pressure on us and started converting defense into offense,” Carter said. “We’re a great half-court team on defense. If you told me we’d hold them to 14 points in the first half, I’d take that all day long, but they made great adjustments and started getting easy baskets in transition.”
Carter added that he’s proud of the progress the program has made in recent years. The Hornets hosted a playoff game for the second straight year and were led by a deep senior class.
“We had a successful year,” Carter said. “We won 15 games. We finished third in the region behind two really good teams. I thanked every single one of those guys for working hard this year and for being such wonderful young men. It’s hard to end on a losing note, but it was a successful year.”
GAME SUMMARY
Blackville-Hilda 13 1 18 18 — 50
Dixie 14 8 13 13 — 48
Scorers — D: William Snipes 26, Max Peeler 7, Keon Bates 6, Liam Hibbard 4, Jenkins Peeler 3, Nolan Prince 2.
3-pointers — D: Snipes 6, Max Peeler 1.
Record: Dixie 15-9 overall