Dixie’s boys cross country team won the Class 1A state championship Saturday. It was the Hornets’ second state title in a row.
The Hornets edged Southside Christian by three team points to win the race, which was ran Saturday morning at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia.
Dixie’s Daniel Boyd finished second with a time of 17:55.51. Dixie’s Spencer Wieters finished third (18:08.17) and Alessio Giammarinaro finished fourth (18:24.32).
Dixie’s Breeden Crawford took eighth (19:04.15) and Hunter Cogburn took ninth (19:09.97). Bradley Ware finished 12th (19:50.85). Vance Anderson had a 17th place finish.
Southside Christian eighth-grader Grayson Gibbons won the race with a time of 16:41.08.
Southside Christian runners finished in each spot from fifth to seventh.
Calhoun Falls’ Quade Lindler finished 11th in the race. McCormick’s Wesley Wideman finished 14th.
In the Class 4A boys race, Greenwood senior Hunter White ran as an individual and finished 21st with a time of 17:12.62.
In the Class 2A boys race, Ninety Six finished 12th as a team. Andrew Davis finished 44th, Nathan Hill finished 51st, Lucas Steet finished 56th, Josh Cogburn finished 72nd, Austin Lewis finished 77th and Mack Chapman finished 82nd.
In the Class 2A girls race, Dixie finished 10th as a team. Rachel Prescott finished 36th, Adyson Ashley finished 39th, Ansley Prescott finished 47th, Clara Angel finished 71st, Mackala Kent finished 77th, Mackinsie Ware finished 84th and Samantha Wojtkowski finished 85th.