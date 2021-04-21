DUE WEST — Caleb Simpson, one of Dixie baseball’s top hitters during his time with the Hornets, signed Wednesday to join USC Union’s program.
“This is everything I’ve always worked for, so I’m blessed to be here today and I’m excited to get the college experience and play ball while I do it,” Simpson said. “I’m ready for it.”
Simpson is one of several seniors this year who have been instrumental in success for Dixie the past few seasons. As a sophomore, he led the team with a .441 batting average and drove in 27 runs.
Simpson also helped lead Dixie to an Upper State championship appearance in 2019.
“When one of your better players is one of your hardest workers, that shows you that he deserves to be able to go off to college and show off his skills,” Dixie baseball coach Jimmy Prince said. “He’s a special talent, and one of those hitters that you might only have one opportunity to coach in your career. I’m proud of him and I think he’ll be able to have a great career in college.”
Simpson said USC Union’s program feels like a strong fit for him because the school reminds him of Dixie.
“It’s a lot smaller, just like here,” Simpson said. “I do well in smaller environments and I think that’s what kind of influenced my decision the most. I’ve always wanted to play baseball at the next level, so that made it an easy decision.”