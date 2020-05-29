Dixie senior Caleb Freeman signed Friday with USC Beaufort’s baseball’s program.
“It’s been my dream my whole life to play college baseball,” Freeman said. “To get that opportunity is real special to me and my whole family.”
Freeman also considered Lander and Southern Wesleyan before ultimately deciding on USC Beaufort.
“When I went on my visit to Beaufort and saw their campus and the atmosphere and the chemistry their team had, I just decided it was the right place for me,” Freeman said.
Freeman transferred from Abbeville to Dixie for his senior year. He was expected to be a key bat in the lineup for the Hornets. Freeman scored three runs and recorded four RBIs in six games.
“It was nice playing with my teammates and just getting to know everybody,” Freeman said. “Just being around my coaches and everybody at Dixie was a really good thing in my life.”
Dixie, which figured to be a top contender in Class 1A, went 4-2 before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Freeman said the Hornets had a strong mix of senior leadership and young talent and expected to make a deep playoff run this season.
“It was tough with the season being canceled because I wanted to go out with a state championship,” Freeman said. “I thought we had the best team in the state in 1A, by far. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out like that, but at least I get to go play baseball again at the next level.”