Dixie’s youthful team will continue to be tested when it travels to face Southside Christian tonight.
The growing pains continued for the Hornets in a 45-6 blowout loss to McCormick to open the season.
Dixie is looking for improvement in 2020 after going 1-10 last season, having spent the past year getting many inexperienced players ready to compete. The Hornets hope to have more success in the double-wing offense behind a sturdy offensive line.
Southside Christian joins Region 1-1A after being one of the most consistent teams in Class 2A over the past several years. The Sabres are ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 1A prep poll.
Tonight’s home game will be the season opener for Southside Christian, which was initially scheduled to play Calhoun Falls before a Blue Flashes player tested positive for COVID-19.
Southside Christian went 11-2 last season before losing to eventual state-champion Saluda in the third round of the playoffs. The Sabres are tasked with replacing starting quarterback J.W. Hertzberg and starting running back Mallory Pinkney, who both graduated. The duo led a high-powered offense that averaged 39.5 points last season.
The Sabres figure to be one of the top teams in Class 1A, but have just three returning offensive starters and seven returning defensive starters.
Defensive linemen Michael Kennedy and Zac Zivitski are the only returning all-region players for Southside Christian and will face off against a strong Dixie offensive line.