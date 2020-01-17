Defensive lapses continued to hurt Emerald’s girls basketball team Friday night in its 76-59 loss to Woodruff at Emerald High School.
It was the second consecutive game the Vikings have allowed more than 70 points. Emerald gave up 76 points in its loss to Newberry on Tuesday.
After a back-and-forth battle in the first half, Woodruff scored 28 points in the third quarter to pull away from Emerald. The Wolverines were aggressive driving to the lane and the Vikings couldn’t come up with key stops down the stretch.
Woodruff went on a 9-0 run halfway through the end of the third and took a commanding 13-point lead into the final quarter.
“Defensively, we just weren’t playing together,” Emerald coach Megan Parks said. “We just weren’t in sync tonight.”
In the first half, Emerald’s 3-point shooting kept the Vikings afloat. Emerald took a 32-30 lead into halftime after making six 3-pointers in the first half, with three of them coming from senior guard Lauren Livingston.
Sophomore guard Amari Goodman had the strongest offensive showing for the Vikings, finishing with six 3-pointers and a team-high 22 points.
“Amari definitely kept us in the game with her 3-point shooting,” Parks said. “She was able to deliver from the 3-point line, and I’m proud of her.”
Emerald, however, didn’t get much scoring outside of Livingston, Goodman and junior guard Ta’Kaira Watson. The Vikings went scoreless for a six-minute stretch that started late in the third quarter and ended midway through the fourth.
Creating scoring opportunities off its press defense and rebounding has been a key component to Emerald’s success this season. Parks stressed the importance of getting back on track defensively in order to end a two-game losing skid next week against Clinton.
“Woodruff came out with a different energy against us in the second half,” Parks said. “It’s very important for us to get back to our defense. The girls definitely see that now. Hopefully we take these last two losses and apply the improvements we need to make moving forward. We’ll learn from it.”
GAME SUMMARY
Woodruff 14 16 28 18 — 76
Emerald 15 17 13 14 — 59
Scoring — E: Amari Goodman 22, Lauren Livingston 18, Ta’Kaira Watson 11, Keonna Hankinson 8.
3-pointers — E: Goodman 6, Livingston 3, Watson 2.
Record: 8-4 overall, 1-2 Region 3-3A
Next: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton at Emerald