As Lakelands football teams enter the season, many will rely on formidable defenses. Here are the top defensive players to watch in the 2020 season.
Jyrea Martin — Greenwood
Martin led Greenwood in tackles his sophomore year, and may have led the team defensively last year if it weren’t for injuries and his impact on offense.
Martin had 42 tackles in five games last season. At running back, he rushed for 503 yards and 6.8 yards per carry.
KJ Makins — Greenwood
Makins enters his senior year as one of Greenwood’s most experienced leaders. Makins has played varsity football for the Eagles each of the past three seasons.
Makins made 40 tackles last season and led the team with 10 pass breakups. Opponents rarely throw the ball his way, which assists his defensive teammates.
Cam Gordon — Emerald
Gordon led Emerald last season with 76 tackles and 14 for loss, plus four sacks. He enters his senior year as the Vikings look to make improvement on both sides of the ball.
At 6-foot, 253 pounds, Gordon is one of the most powerful defensive linemen in the area. He has offers from Campbell, Lenoir Rhyne and Bryant.
Cruz Temple — Abbeville
Temple enters his senior year coming off a productive junior year in which he contributed greatly on offense and defense. He committed to East Carolina before the season started.
Temple makes most of his impact at Abbeville on offense, running the ball with a low center of gravity, but he’s set to play safety or linebacker in college.
Robby Harrison — Emerald
Harrison is a rising junior this season and has already garnered offers from Oregon State and Arizona State. At 6-foot-3, 268 pounds, Harrison is one of the most formidable linemen in the area.
With Gordon and Harrison manning the defensive line, Emerald should be a difficult team for opposing running backs to get past.
Myles Nelson — Ware Shoals
Nelson led the Lakelands in interceptions last season with seven. He made the All-Lakelands team last season and returns this season looking to lead Ware Shoals to more progress.
Ware Shoals won four games last season and won a home playoff game.