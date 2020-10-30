IVA — Success in Abbeville is hardly measured in region championships. But they do mean something.
Especially when they are won so dominantly as Abbeville’s 2020 region title, which the Panthers secured one game early with Friday night’s 48-0 win at Crescent.
“Region championships mean a lot, and that’s why we celebrate that,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “And give our kids and our coaches a lot of credit. A lot of hard work went into this. I’m just proud as I can be of them.”
Abbeville improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 1-2A. The Panthers have scored 261 unanswered points in the region this season.
Thomas Beauford tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Harrison in the first quarter to open scoring. Harrison scored on a pitch play on the Panthers’ next drive for a 39-yard rushing touchdown.
Senior running back Tyrell Haddon had two touchdowns for Abbeville. He punched in a 2-yard rushing touchdown to end the first quarter, then ran 32 yards in the second quarter to put Abbeville up 35-0.
Abbeville logged 426 yards of total offense and held Crescent to only 82 total yards. Crescent earned six first downs, while Abbeville earned 22.
The Panthers still have yet to allow a point to any region team, or any in-state team. The Panthers’ defense turned in a dominant performance Friday, scoring once on special teams defense as Ty Cade recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to make the score 21-0 in the first quarter. It was one of three punts blocked by the Panthers.
Crescent failed to possess the ball in opponent territory.
Nickles said the defense is strong this season, but the offense feeds it, too.
“I think it speaks to a team effort,” Nickles said. “The offense does a good job of grinding out the clock. The defensive coaches have done a great job scheming. All in all, most of the credit goes to the players, because we got some pretty good players on that side of the football.”
Abbeville will look to complete an undefeated season next Friday at home against Liberty.
Though Abbeville has put up some gaudy statistics to this point, Nickles is focused on the games to come.
“We do have challenges ahead of us, so that’s not something to loll over at this point in time,” Nickles said.
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 28 7 13 0 – 48
Crescent 0 0 0 0 – 0
FIRST QUARTER
A – Antonio Harrison 35 pass from Thomas Beauford (kick failed)
A – Harrison 39 run (Tyrell Haddon run)
A – Ty Cade fumble recovery (Nickles kick)
A – Haddon 2 run (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A – Haddon 32 run (Nickles kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A – J’Marion Burton 3 run (Nickles kick)
A – Harrison 19 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – A: Tyrell Haddon 8-125, J’Marion Burton 7-75, Antonio Harrison 4-70, Martico Jackson 10-64, Ty Cade 1-41, Cruz Temple 1-12, Shunkevis Brown 2-2, Zay Rayford 4-(-2), Thomas Beauford 1-(-27). C: Elijah Richey 8-15, Landon Sauers 2-8, Kaydon Sauers 1-(-8), Reece Binninger 10-(-17)
Passing – A: Thomas Beauford 3-5-1-66. C: Kaydon Sauers 10-28-0-84.
Receiving – A: Antonio Harrison 1-35, Kelly Garner 2-31. C: Moses Kemp 3-41, Donnie Cline 4-31, Reece Binninger 1-8, Landon Sauers 2-4.
Records: Abbeville 6-0, 4-0 Region 1-2A; Crescent 3-2, 3-2 Region 1-2A.
Next: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Liberty at Abbeville; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Crescent at Dixie