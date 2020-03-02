Abbeville coach Bill Glace could finally talk about it.
His 106-pounder, Davis Smalley, had just pinned his opponent in the second period of the Class 2A/1A state championship.
Glace wouldn’t dare mention Davis’ brother this weekend, though. He didn’t want to rattle Davis or make him think too much.
“I guess I can say it now,” Glace said after Smalley won the title, “I was a little nervous for him, having to follow in his brother’s footsteps, and he got it done. I was hoping it wouldn’t be too much on him. He was able to pull it out.”
Davis’ brother, Chandler Smalley, graduated last year after becoming the 20th wrestler in state history to win four state championships. Both brothers attended school at Dixie, but wrestle for Abbeville because the Hornets do not have a team.
“It’s a lot of pressure, because I’m supposed to be him,” Davis said. “I had to go out there and try not to be too stressed and win at the same time. It was just a lot.”
Smalley, who was named the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year in wrestling his junior and senior years, couldn’t make it to the state meet Saturday because he was in Pembroke, North Carolina, competing in the NCAA Super Region II championships.
Chandler started wrestling when he was in first or second grade, and Davis started a year later. For most of their lives, they have practiced and gone to weekend tournaments together.
Davis has also grown up watching Chandler win. He was in fifth grade when Chandler won his first state championship.
Chandler helped Davis prepare, too. Davis defeated Daniel Barfield of Andrew Jackson by pin in the Upper State, and correctly guessed he’d see Barfield again in the state championship.
“He sent me the video of him wrestling the kid the week before and asked me if I had any tips for him,” Chandler said in a phone interview. “I told him one day he can come up to Lander and he can work on some things, so he did. We just talked through everything and the gameplan. He said that helped him a lot. I’m glad I could help him without being there.”
On Saturday, on the same mat where Chandler wrapped up four straight titles last year, Davis pinned Barfield in the second period.
Having been along for Chandler’s ride for the past four years, Davis can somewhat say he’d been there before.
“It scared me,” Davis said. “But, I mean, I guess it did prepare me because it gave me some sort of expectation. If he didn’t do that, it wouldn’t have made me push myself as much. He did it, so now I’ve got to do it.”