Abbeville linebackers Cruz Temple and Luke Evans are like heat-seeking missiles.
Maybe Cruz missiles.
Both players are intense hard-hitters on the field, and it’s almost as if they compete to see who can get to the ballcarrier the quickest. They are arguably the best linebacking duo in Class 2A football.
The popping sounds their hits make echo throughout Hite Stadium, and they often draw a cacophony of oohs and ahs from the crowd — even from opposing fans.
What’s it like to dish out a punishing hit?
“It just electrifies me,” Evans said. “It makes me feel alive.”
Evans’ love for contact came at an early age.
“It started when I was little, even before football,” Evans said. “I just loved hitting things. Anything I could run into. My dad would be standing there, and I’d just go running into him.”
Then he started playing youth football, and that intensity translated onto the field.
“I realized that I loved it on kickoff, actually, running downfield full speed and just hitting someone as hard as I could, knowing that I probably wasn’t going to get hurt with the pads on,” Evans said.
He said he is fully aware what his intense play does for the undefeated Abbeville Panthers, who will play Marion for the state championship in two weeks. The teams were supposed to play today, but, because a Swamp Foxes player tested positive for COVID-19, the entire team is quarantined for 14 days.
“I feel like it hypes my team up,” Evans said of his hard hits. “I feel like it shows the other team, ‘Hey, these boys are here to hit. These boys are here to play.’ I feel like it makes us want it more when I can get my team hyped up with a big hit.”
Evans said that ever since he’s been playing with Temple in youth league, “me and him communicate to each other.”
“We’re both competitive and we’re both football players who strive to be the best that we can be,” Evans said. “I think me and him competing at a high level, trying to see who can be better, it makes both of us strive to be great on the field.”
Evans has a few preferred walk-on offers from colleges, but he’s hoping to play at Coastal Carolina.
He said he’s much different off the field than on it.
“I try to be kind and nice to everyone I meet,” he said. “You want to be tough and hard on the field, but, when it comes down to it, you’ve got to be a nice person to people and care about them.”
Temple, who is committed to East Carolina University, realized early that Evans was talented.
“When we were playing in recess, I noticed he was athletic like me,” Temple said. “It’s been crazy. Brotherhood is very strong. It’s who I grew up with all my life. I would do anything for him, and I give it all on the field every night for him — and I know he does the same.”
Temple’s older brother, Nate, plays college football at Pittsburgh. The brothers pushed each other to excel.
“My brother and I grew up fighting all the time,” Temple said. “He taught me how to be tough. We had a friendship. We played hard.”
Temple broke his wrist about a month ago. He’s been playing with a padded cast. The injury hasn’t slowed him a bit.
“That’s how I’ve always played the game,” Temple said. “I don’t see the game played any other way. You just give it your all and try to knock some people out.”
On gamedays, Temple said he wakes up focused and puts on his headphones to get “locked in.” He then watches game film during the day.
“It’s to constantly remind myself what I have to do that night,” he said.
He knows he can count on the man who lines up beside him on Abbeville’s second level of its defense.
“I always know Luke is going to be in the place where he is supposed to be,” Temple said. “I can always count on him. I know he’s playing as hard as he can.”
Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said it has been “an absolute pleasure” coaching the seniors for the past few years.
“They are the heart and soul of our defense,” Nickles said.