The 2020 state champion Abbeville Panthers football team was honored Tuesday by Abbeville County Council for its championship win. The Panthers defeated Marion 30-6 at Benedict College in Columbia to earn their fifth state title in the past six years.
Abbeville ran the table in the state another year, this season allowing zero points to in-state opponents in the regular season. The Panthers also defeated powerhouse North Carolina school Christ School.
The state championship was coach Jamie Nickles’ seventh in his career. Abbeville landed eight players on the All-Lakelands team in 2020 and had two Shrine Bowlers in linebacker Cruz Temple and offensive lineman Davis Sutherland.