For the first time this summer, something resembling football can happen at schools across the state.
Behind the press box at Greenwood High, running backs took fake handoffs Tuesday from a coach. In a separate group, receivers ran routes on the other side of the field. Quarterbacks tossed each other the ball next to the field goal post.
While the coronavirus pandemic continues, these will be the new guidelines for football practice. The South Carolina High School League has moved into “Phase 1.5,” a new set of guidelines it devised after several weeks of Phase 1 workouts.
Phase 1.5 includes shared equipment such as footballs and blocking sleds.
Greenwood coach Chris Liner said the new guidelines have allowed his team some more productivity in the weight room. He sees the framework for productive, but safe, practices.
“You’d still like to have all 11 of them out there, which is impossible,” Liner said. “But this is way better than it was.”
Emerald coach Tad DuBose said moving into Phase 1.5 has been helpful in implementing schemes and building chemistry with his players.
“It picks everybody’s step up a little bit,” DuBose said. “We were in that Phase 1 for about seven, eight weeks, and that gets old. Progressing into Phase 1.5 this week has really been a breath of fresh air with being able to use the football and actually work on some fundamental technique stuff.”
The SCHSL decided Wednesday to push the season start date back to Sept. 25 from Sept. 11. Full practices aren’t set to start until Sept. 8.
Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles predicted back in July that the season wouldn’t start until that exact date. He said workouts under the new guidelines have injected new energy into his team.
“I’ve seen a little extra pep in our kids’ step,” Nickles said. “That was good for them to get out there on the field and practice with a ball.”
Ninety Six resumed its summer workouts Monday after suspending practices for more than two weeks because of a school staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said Monday and Tuesday’s workouts were essentially the same conditioning practices the team did under the Phase 1 guidelines. The Wildcats began using footballs and blocking sleds on Wednesday.
“(Phase 1.5) didn’t mean much to us yet because we were shut down for two weeks,” Owings said. “(Wednesday) was the first day where we incorporated anything different, and that was about one-third of our practice time. At the same time, it’s still good to get the ball in the quarterback’s hands and get some offensive work in.”
Owings added that the new dates for the start of the season should benefit his team as it prepares for the season. After averaging around 35 players per day the first week of summer workouts, Ninety Six has been down to around 20.
Owings said he’s confident there will be increased turnout for practices when schools reopen.
“I was sort of happy with that decision, just because of where our numbers are at right now,” Owings said. “I’m hoping that gives us a little more time to get more guys back out once school starts up. From our standpoint, I think that’s good for us.”
The next major obstacle for the pandemic is reopening schools.
Liner, who teaches Algebra 2 at Greenwood High, has spoken with his assistant coaches about District 50’s plan, which gives students the option for in-person or online classes.