ABBEVILLE — Flags were flying everywhere. They were testaments to the battle between the North and the South.
This time, the South won.
In an intense, hard-hitting game that had 22 combined penalties for a total of 205 yards, No. 1-ranked Abbeville won the little battles — and ultimately the war — in a clash with North Carolina powerhouse Christ School, beating the Greenies 35-21 Friday night at Hite Stadium.
It didn't look good for Abbeville (3-0) early, as highly touted Christ School quarterback A.J. Simpkins marched his team down the field on a 14-play drive that was culminated by a 31-yard touchdown pass to Zack Myers.
Then something strange happened. Abbeville's high-powered offense went three and out on the ensuing possession. Panthers assistant coach Wayne Botts said the Greenies came out in a different defense than what the Panthers saw on film. Nickles said his offensive coaches made the needed adjustments.
The Greenies (0-2), an independent prep school from Arden, North Carolina that has a half-dozen players with Division 1 commitments, took a 6-0 lead into the second quarter.
Abbeville did nothing again on its next drive to open the second quarter, but then the Panthers' offense woke up. The Panthers went on a nine-play drive, capped by Tyrell Haddon's 9-yard TD run to put Abbeville up 7-6.
That's when Panther defensive back Javario Tinch took over. He intercepted a Simpkins pass, and on Abbeville's ensuing possession, Navi Marshall ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers up 14-6. Simpkins again led the Greenies on an 11-play drive to Abbeville's 37-yard line just before halftime, but Tinch struck again with an interception of what likely would have been a touchdown.
The Panthers led 14-6 heading into halftime.
Addison Nickles kicked a 44-yard field goal early in the third quarter to extend Abbeville's lead to 17-6, but Christ School came back on the ensuing possession and make it 17-14 when Simpkins connected with Myers on a 74-yard pass. Simpkins ran in the conversion.
Christ School took over with 6:02 left in the third quarter and went on a 14-play drive that ended with a Simpkins to Cade Mintz 8-yard touchdown pass to open the final quarter, putting the Greenies ahead 21-17.
Haddon scored his second touchdown of the game on a 7-yard run with 11:04 to go in the fourth. It came after quarterback Thomas Beauford hit Navi Marshall for a 35-yard pass.
Marshall led the Panthers in rushing with 76 yards on eight carries. He also had 75 yards receiving.
Beauford had two long, key passes that set up touchdowns. The Panthers went up 24-21, and then Mintz fumbled on the kickoff, and Jeremiah Lomax made the recovery for Abbeville. He later made a key interception to stop a Christ School's drive.
Addison Nickles then kicked a 45-yard field goal to put the Panthers up 27-21. J'Marion Burton added a 3-yard TD run to close out the scoring for the Panthers.
Christ School actually had more total offense (427 to 325) than Abbeville. The majority came in the passing game. Simpkins passed 42 times, connecting on 24 of them from 355 yards.
Abbeville opens Region 1-2A play next Friday night at Ninety Six.
Check back shortly for an updated story.