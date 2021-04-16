The message was simple.
After trailing by seven runs through three innings, Emerald head coach Colby Painter turned to his dugout and told his team to “chip away.” Those words turned into action as the Vikings clawed all the way back to defeat Clinton 12-10 on Thursday.
“We got a big inning out of it and the guys just kept going with it and they just had confidence,” Painter said. “That was the difference, if you don’t have confidence in yourself, you are not going to be successful.”
Emerald would respond with back-to-back innings where it would score five or more runs after being held to just one run through three innings.
The senior trio of Caleb McLaughlin, Miles Blaxton and Jordan Bearden combined for seven of the team’s 10 RBIs in the win but the key for Painter was the ability for the bottom half of the lineup to get on base and get into scoring position.
Bradlee Jones and Myles Conyers recorded two clutch walks to not only get on base but to flip the lineup over, allowing the seniors to drive them home.
“If we are going to have any type of chance in any game, we are going to need our five through seven [hitters] need to get on,” Painter said. “I’m not even asking them for to hit gap shots, I just need them to get on. Just a phenomenal job by them and by the rest of the team.”
Painter said coming into the game Clinton was ranked the No. 1 team in the region and held an undefeated record in region play. Emerald will look to carry the momentum forward as the team will host Union on Tuesday.
“[Clinton] has a great ball team but I told the guys ‘you are just as good as they are,’” Painter said. “It is all a mindset, baseball is nothing more than a mental game. If you have confidence, you can go a long way in this game.”