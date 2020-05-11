LaShonda Chiles was one of the best players to wear a Greenwood High or Lander uniform.
Next season, the 2003 GHS graduate will be the team’s head coach.
Greenwood High announced Monday Chiles will take over for Gerald Gates as the Eagles’ girls basketball coach. Gates has taken an assistant athletic director role and will continue as the school’s softball coach.
“It’s very humbling,” Chiles said. “I’m also honored to lead a program with a history of such excellent competitiveness. To be in the same seat and be able to coach the same program that I grew up being a part of, and understanding what that hard work is, is such a blessing.”
Greenwood went 10-14 last season and missed the playoffs. The team carries a talented group of freshmen into next season and will play in Class 4A next year after classifications were realigned.
“I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to be able to push them and show them what it’s going to take to be a championship-caliber team,” Chiles said. “It takes a lot of hard work and discipline and I feel like the girls that we have coming back in the previous year and the girls that are joining our program from the middle schools are what we need and are going to be the pieces to the puzzle to build our program to be what it’s always been.”
In her college career at Anderson and Lander, Chiles was one of the best players to ever play in Division II. She ranks second in Division II in points with 2,885, second all-time in double-figure scoring games with 134 and second all-time in games played with 137.
She started her college career at Anderson, then transferred to Lander after one year, following coach Kevin Pederson, who recruited her and continues to serve as Lander’s coach.
Chiles was inducted in the Greenwood High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. She was a star in basketball and volleyball.
Gates, who has an administration degree, wanted to get more involved in the athletic administration and will assist Greenwood athletic director Sparky Hudson more closely.
“It’s always a tough job coming into a new situation like that,” Gates said. “And with all the new things going on this year with Greenwood High School with the coronavirus and the new region and I’m sure with Erskine playing football games at the stadium and so forth, there was going to be plenty of times where some help was going to be needed.”
Gates has plenty of faith in Chiles’ ability to lead the program to success.
“I’ve never doubted anything she’s ever done in her understanding of basketball, and her success as a player has helped solidify that,” Gates said. “Obviously, there may be some growing pains along the way, what new coach doesn’t? I have every confidence that she will do a great job.”